Parliament Must Not Legislate On Army Act In Undue Haste

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:21 PM

Parliament must not legislate on Army Act in undue haste

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is concerned at Parliament's attempt to hastily introduce legislation that will affect the organisation of the military through the recently tabled Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act 2020, the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Act and the Pakistan Airforce (Amendment) Act

In the interest of preserving the sanctity of democratic rule, decisions concerning the rules and regulations that govern the tenure and appointment of military chiefs must not be made rashly.

The undue haste in which this has occurred has worrying implications for the way in which democratic decisions are made in the future.

Building institutions that outlast individuals is paramount to strengthening Pakistan’s ability to protect citizens’ fundamental rights. The recently tabled laws are a matter of public interest and the people’s elected representatives have a duty to legislate with responsibility and not on an ad hoc basis. This is critical to the spirit of the Constitution.

More Stories From Pakistan

