Parliament Not To Surrender: Kaira

April 14, 2023

Parliament not to surrender: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said that Parliament holds the highest authority and will not compromise at any cost.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the coalition government was committed to upholding the supremacy of Parliament.

"Parliament has its options and will not surrender at any cost", he responded when asked about the way forward from the constitutional crises.

Advisor said that the current situation has become highly intricate, while the government is doing everything possible to avoid a deadlock. Showing his disagreement with the Court decisions, Advisor said that such decisions will have a serious impact on public perception of the judiciary.

