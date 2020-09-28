UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliament Nothing In Opposition's Eye Except Getting Personal Gains, NRO: Murad Saeed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 02:04 PM

Parliament nothing in opposition's eye except getting personal gains, NRO: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications and Postal Service Murad Saeed on Monday said the opposition just wanted to get personal benefits and National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) through Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Service Murad Saeed on Monday said the opposition just wanted to get personal benefits and National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) through Parliament.

"It has proven once again that in opposition's eye, the Parliament's purpose is nothing other than getting personal benefits and making demand for the NRO," he said in a statement while commenting on opposition parties' refusal to attend a parliamentary leaders meeting convened by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

He regretted that the Zardari-League, as per its tradition, fled from the meeting, which was convened in consultation with Bilawal Zardari. "They always flee whenever invited for discussion on any important national issue." Murad Saeed said they were pursuing the agenda of protecting their properties and had nothing to do with resolving national issues and evolving consensus on them.

He said the opposition had been talking about National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases even during a joint sitting of the Parliament, which had been recently convened on the key issue of Kashmir.

The minister said they also refused to attend an important session, which was convened to discuss the matters related to Gilgit-Baltistan by the NA speaker, adding the opposition talked about the elections in a press conference, but fled away when suggestions were invited.

"Once against non-seriousness of those, who give lectures on supremacy of the parliament in tv shows, has exposed," he said, adding supremacy of the Parliament was reflected through legislation on important national issues and public importance matters, which was not the priority of opposition.

He said the opposition considered the Parliament just a place to seek NRO, blackmail the government on important national issues, deliver speeches and flee away.

The minister expressed confidence that the Gilgit-Baltistan would get its all rights under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan by the grace of Allah Almighty.

In past, he said the previous governments had ignored the GB Assembly's resolutions, but the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government after coming into power started work on it.

In October 2018, he said, the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan had brought in the Federal Cabinet a summary in the light of GB Assembly's resolutions.

Murad Saeed said the PTI government was moving towards giving the 'provisional provincial status' to the GB by evolving consensus among all stakeholders.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Parliament National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) October 2018 TV All From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan wants intra-Afghan dialogue's success for ..

2 minutes ago

Defendant in MH17 Case Pulatov Wants to Make State ..

2 minutes ago

Two days left to pay vehicle token tax with specia ..

7 minutes ago

Music, painting, calligraphy classes from October ..

7 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Travels to Pakistan to Disc ..

7 minutes ago

UK's Oxford University Alters Teaching of Chinese ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.