LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The District Child Protection Unit Larkana, commemorated World Children's Day with an innovative session titled "The Parliament of the Children.

"The event held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall, Jinnah Bagh Larkana on Thursday, was organized by the Sindh Child Protection Authority in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, Government of Sindh.

Under the theme "Listen to the Future," children from diverse backgrounds, including those from private and public schools and the Child Life Foundation, participated as members of this symbolic parliament.

The event highlighted the 42 rights outlined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), with 24 child representatives delivering compelling speeches. Their discussions focused on Prevention, development, and protection of children from violence, exploitation, abuse, and neglect.

Non-discrimination, ensuring that every child’s rights are respected equally.

The need for effective measures to prevent kidnapping and exploitation.

Emphasizing freedom of speech, thought, and expression for children.

The child members also stressed the importance of making decisions that uphold the principle of the "best interest of the child" and called for actionable steps to transform children's rights into reality.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa said that the session reflected the spirit of inclusion and empowerment, giving children a platform to voice their concerns and aspirations for a brighter future.

World Children's Day is a powerful reminder of the commitment to protect and nurture the rights of every child. The Parliament of the Children stands out as a commendable initiative, as it allows children to actively participate in conversations that shape their future. By empowering children to express their views, such programs contribute to building a society where young voices are heard, respected, and acted upon, he added.

Dr. Jalil Thebo Professor of SZABIST University Larkana said that this celebration underscores the need to continue efforts toward a world where every child’s rights are not just recognized but are actively upheld for a sustainable and equitable future.

In the last Deputy Commissioner Larkana distrubuted certificates among the children.

Educational reformist Mukhtiar Samoo, Director eduction Privates Schools Abdul Malik Chandio and large number of the students of various Schools and educational officers participated in the event.