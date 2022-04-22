UrduPoint.com

Parliament Played Effective Role To Minimize Negative Effects Of Climate Change: Sanjrani

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Parliament played effective role to minimize negative effects of climate change: Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday said the Parliament of Pakistan has played an effective role and has adopted a comprehensive strategy along with legislation to make the environment humane and minimize the negative effects of climate change

In a special message on Earth Day, he said that by celebrating the Day, the importance of the environment was being highlighted all over the world. Climate change is directly or indirectly affecting human lives, he said.

The Chairman underlined that steps were being taken within the country as per Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the UN and all over the globe to combat the threats posed by climate change and global warming.

Landmark steps have been taken in the recent past and these initiatives have been acknowledged worldwide, he added. He has appealed to the citizens of Pakistan to support Earth Day by showing love to the planet in true spirit and with great fervor.

