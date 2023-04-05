Parliament provides guidance to other institutions through legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday said that Parliament is the supreme institution in the country and provides guidance to other institutions through legislation and other parliamentary tools.

Speaking here at National Assembly, he said that legislation (Acts) of Parliament provides guidance to other institutions and they should respect and follow it.

The minister said that Imran Khan wanted instability in the country and he would not accept results of elections if defeated. This egoist (Imran Khan) had a mindset who wanted only tussle and with others and cannot tolerate his opponents.

He paid rich tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his 44th death anniversary and said that his social, political, and defense services would be remembered forever.

He termed the judicial murder of first elected prime minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a black spot on the justice system of the country. He said that the presidential reference regarding the judicial murder of the prime minister who gave the country a unanimous Constitution had been pending in the Supreme Court for the past 12 years.

He said the history had brought so many proofs in favour of Bhutto's innocence and even his worst enemies admitted that Zuflikar Ali Bhutto suffered gravest injustice.

He said that Imran Khan is suffering from inferiority complex as he cannot tolerate the popularity of other political leaders including Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. However, he said "We are democratic people and would continue to work for stability in the country".

Taking jibe at Imran Khan, he said that Imran Khan he was made captain in 1992 of Pakistani cricket team for being elder in the team and not as the competent player. He said that even as a player he did not tolerate the competent players in his team including Javed Miandad and Qasim Umer.

He said that Imran Khan is reluctant to come to National Assembly because he cannot tolerate criticism and is habitual of speaking or listening remarks in his favor.

PML-N MNA Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh also urged political stability in the country and said that tussle is not favorable of anyone and it should be avoided.