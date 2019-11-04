Parliament ready to facilitate national dialogue: Asad Qaiser

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday underlined the need for a national dialogue in order to overcome the challenges presently being faced by the country

He, in a statement, said Parliament embodies the will of the people; therefore, it was ready to play its role in facilitating the national dialogue.

The speaker said forging a common strategy was imperative for overcoming the external and internal threats presently faced by the country.

He said political leadership needed to be on same page to address these threats.

He said the national dialogue between all the political parties could play an important role in this regard.

He said the need for initiation of that dialogue had invariably been expressed by the political leadership.