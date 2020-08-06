UrduPoint.com
Parliament Reiterates Rejection Of India's August 5,2019 Action Of Illegally Occupying Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:47 PM

Upon completion of 365 days the joint session of Parliament, in a unanimous resolution on Thursday, reiterated its complete rejection of India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and its continued human rights violations aimed at perpetuating its inhuman occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Parliament emphasized that the illegal Indian actions were a blatant violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, bilateral agreements and the precepts of international law.

The Parliament denounced the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) government for taking advantage of the world's preoccupation with the COVID-19 pandemic, to introduce new domicile rules in the IIOJK in an attempt to illegally change the demographic structure of the region to advance its 'Hindutva' agenda.

It declared that the illegal steps to turn the Muslims into a minority in the only Muslim-majority area under illegal Indian occupation, were in clear violation of the UNSC resolutions, bilateral agreements and international law, including the 4th Geneva convention.

The Parliament strongly condemned extra-judicial killings of the Kashmiri youth in fake "encounters" and "cordon-and-search" operations by the Indian occupation forces as well as arbitrary arrests and detentions of senior Kashmiri leaders and activists.

It further condemned the refusal by Indian occupation forces to hand over mortal remains of the Shuhada (martyrs) to their families for proper burial, and burning and looting of Kashmiris' houses to inflict 'collective punishment' on the communities and neighbourhoods.

The Parliament deplored that the Indian occupation forces had partially or completely blinded more than 11,000 Kashmiri civilians, including women and children, through the deliberate use of pellet gun shots, which represented a grave violation of international law and fundamental human rights.

It denounced the fact that to divert attention from grave human rights violations (HRVs) in the IIOJK, the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary (WB) had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy caliber mortars and automatic weapons committing more than 1800 ceasefire violations this year alone, resulting in 14 Shahadats (martyrdom) and serious injuries to 138 innocent civilians.

The Parliament appreciated strong statements of support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute from world leaders, reaffirming the "disputed" nature of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the international community, in particular, the United Nations' responsibility in seeking a resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

