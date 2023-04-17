UrduPoint.com

Parliament Represents Collective Wisdom; Ensuring Its Sanctity, Collective Responsibility :NA Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 07:17 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday said that the Legislature represented the collective wisdom of the nation and expressed the optimism that the Constitution and Parliament could tackle the current challenges by providing a governance framework

He emphasized the crucial role of the Constitution in providing the necessary framework for governance and ensuring that it was upheld as the supreme law of the land.

He expressed these views while addressing the Final Round of the National Bilingual Declamation Contest in connection with Golden Jubilee celebration of Constitution at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services( PIPS).

Lauding the performance of students in the Declamation Contest, he expressed the optimism that these children would eventually make Pakistan's future bright. He also stressed the need to acknowledge the importance of making the Constitution a part of syllabus at every tier of education sector.

He said: "The 1973 Constitution represents the sagacity of collective wisdom as it was the first federal, parliamentary and Islamic Constitution.

" He also said that it was the unprecedented political wisdom of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which enabled the nation to have this sacred document.

He said that this Constitution was a sacred agreement between State and citizens which should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He also appreciated the efforts of MNA Asiya Azeem, employees of PIPS and National Assembly Secretariat for successfully organizing these declamation contests.

MNA Ms. Asiya Azeem expressed her gratitude to the Speaker National Assembly for encouraging and celebrating Diamond Jubilee celebrations with unmatchable zeal and zest. She also said: " These declamation contests are to inculcate basic features of Constitution in our children." It is pertinent to mention that the Final Round of Declamation Contest was organized in connection with Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Constitution.

In these contests, students from across the country participated. Later, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf distributed prizes among winners the Contest.

