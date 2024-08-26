Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday said that Parliament is the right forum for amending laws or making legislation. Parliament is responsible to make legislation for public welfare or public interest matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday said that Parliament is the right forum for amending laws or making legislation. Parliament is responsible to make legislation for public welfare or public interest matters,

he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting no extension for chief justice of Pakistan, he said the CJP is not interested in the extension.

There is a mechanism for appointing chief justice of Pakistan, he said.

After the retirement of CJP, the senior most judge would be appointed as chief justice of Pakistan, he added.

In reply to a question about coalition partner's role in the legislation, he said it is a practice of the government to take all the coalition partners on board for legislation. To a question about constitutional amendment, he said lower and upper houses are bound to play role for amendment in the constitution.