Parliament Right Forum For Amending Laws Or Making Legislation: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday said that Parliament is the right forum for amending laws or making legislation. Parliament is responsible to make legislation for public welfare or public interest matters
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday said that Parliament is the right forum for amending laws or making legislation. Parliament is responsible to make legislation for public welfare or public interest matters,
he said while talking to a private television channel.
Commenting no extension for chief justice of Pakistan, he said the CJP is not interested in the extension.
There is a mechanism for appointing chief justice of Pakistan, he said.
After the retirement of CJP, the senior most judge would be appointed as chief justice of Pakistan, he added.
In reply to a question about coalition partner's role in the legislation, he said it is a practice of the government to take all the coalition partners on board for legislation. To a question about constitutional amendment, he said lower and upper houses are bound to play role for amendment in the constitution.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
Attaullah Tarar pays tribute to security forces for unmatched sacrifices
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security7 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP7 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain8 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism8 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta8 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana8 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented8 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..8 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition8 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan8 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool8 hours ago
-
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO8 hours ago