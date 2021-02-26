Parliament right forum to decide Senate elections: Barrister Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Thursday said that Parliament was the right forum to decide on Senate elections through open balloting.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had sought the opinion of the supreme court for holding the Senate elections through open ballot.

Commenting the on election commission's decision for re-election in NA-75 Daska, he said that PTI candidate had full right to approach the apex court against the EC verdict.