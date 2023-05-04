UrduPoint.com

Parliament Should Implement Its Resolutions To Save Democracy: Talal Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Former state minister/central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Thursday that parliament was the supreme constitutional body and it should ensure implementation on its resolutions to save democracy in the country

Addressing a press conference here at his residence, he said the political crisis was started in 2017 when Baba Rehmatay (Saqib Nisar) created a specific situation in the country to clamp Imran Khan on the nation through pre-planned judicial decisions.

He said the parliament had adopted a number of resolutions but some institutions were not taking it seriously. The people of Pakistan were looking towards the parliament and it should exercise its powers to drag the country out of crises, he added.

He said that a specific environment was created to bring Imran Khan into power when he was a proclaimed offender and an elected prime minister was disqualified despite the fact that his performance was excellent.

In Nawaz Sharif matter, cases were heard on day-to-day basis but on the other side, cases like Toshakhana, foreign funding and Tyrian cases had been pending for the last many years.

He alleged that courts were opened to give relief to Imran Khan and bails in scores of cases.

Talal Chaudhry said that balance of scale should be equal for both sides.

He asserted that the parliament was the supreme body and it had the authority to write the constitution but if any institution was not working properly, it had all powers to correct it through legislation.

Responding to a question, Talal Chaudhry said the Supreme Court was bound to implement the constitution which was written by the parliament.

He condemned the recent incidents of terrorism, in which six cops and six teachers were martyred.

He said the nation had been fighting war against the terrorism for the last two decades.

He claimed that PML-N reined in terrorism and controlled the load-shedding during its tenure.

