Parliament Starts Discussion On The Situation In Indian Occupied Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 12:36 PM

Parliament starts discussion on the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir

The Parliament during a joint sitting on Tuesday started discussion on the recent surge in unprovoked firing and shelling on civilian population and use of cluster bombs by Indian forces in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Parliament during a joint sitting on Tuesday started discussion on the recent surge in unprovoked firing and shelling on civilian population and use of cluster bombs by Indian forces in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati moved the motion for discussion on the recent situation.

The members of the Parliament will also discuss the deployment of additional troops and atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir and India's illegal move to revoke article 370 and 35A from its constitution to change the special status of state of Kashmir.

