Parliament Supremacy To Be Ensured At All Cost: Advisor To Prime Minister On Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 11:47 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that supremacy of the Parliament would be ensured at all cost

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan Peoples Party and JUI-F, have made consensus on the constitutional bench, and we hope that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would come forward in support of the document, he said while talking to a

private television channel.

The parliament is the supreme institution, he said adding that we will ensure implementation of the constitution in letter and spirit.

In reply to a question about role of PTI on constitutional bench, he said, it is the responsibility of JUI-F, to bring the leader of PTI on the same page.

