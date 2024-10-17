- Home
Parliament Supremacy To Be Ensured At All Cost: Advisor To Prime Minister On Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 11:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that supremacy of the Parliament
Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan Peoples Party and JUI-F, have made consensus on the constitutional bench, and we hope that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would come forward in support of the document, he said while talking to a
private television channel.
The parliament is the supreme institution, he said adding that we will ensure implementation of the constitution in letter and spirit.
In reply to a question about role of PTI on constitutional bench, he said, it is the responsibility of JUI-F, to bring the leader of PTI on the same page.
