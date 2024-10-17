Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that supremacy of the Parliament would be ensured at all cost

would be ensured at all cost.

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan Peoples Party and JUI-F, have made consensus on the constitutional bench, and we hope that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would come forward in support of the document, he said while talking to a

private television channel.

The parliament is the supreme institution, he said adding that we will ensure implementation of the constitution in letter and spirit.

In reply to a question about role of PTI on constitutional bench, he said, it is the responsibility of JUI-F, to bring the leader of PTI on the same page.