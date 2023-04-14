UrduPoint.com

Parliament Supreme Institution As Per Constitution: Saad

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Parliament supreme institution as per constitution: Saad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that Parliament was supreme institution of the country as per the Constitution.

In a tweet, the minister said that a judgment passed by the chosen bench of the apex court to halt the legislation in the interest of the public was unconstitutional and unacceptable.

Saad Rafique said that consultation with senior judges to constitute a bench, empowering common man to appeal and change of counsel was in accordance with the requirements of justice.

