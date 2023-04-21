Parliament supreme institution of country: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Parliament was the supreme institution of the country and all decisions including elections would be made at its forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Parliament was the supreme institution of the country and all decisions including elections would be made at its forum.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that all the institutions drive their powers from the parliament and we will continue to work for strengthening the parliamentary system.

In reply to a question about the court's decision over elections in Punjab, he said that the provision of funds have been restricted by Parliament.

He said that elections should be held simultaneously or in One day.