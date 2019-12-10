Parliament supreme institution of country: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Monday said Parliament was the supreme institution of the country as making legislation was the duty of all the parliamentarians.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that achievements of the PTI government in different sectors were putting the opposition parties in the hot waters.

She said dream of the opposition regarding in house change would not come true, adding there was no able political personality in the country like Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, the opposition parties were trying to save their leaders.

She urged that Shehbaz Sharif should comeback and reply to those questionswhich are pointing him out in the Parliament and added British Journalist David Roze was still waiting that when Shehbaz Sharif would registered the case against him.

Zartaj Gul alleged that Shehbaz Sharif had made the corruption in foreign aid for the earth quick affectees.