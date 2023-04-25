UrduPoint.com

Parliament Supreme Institution Of Pakistan: Malik Ahmad Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Parliament supreme institution of Pakistan: Malik Ahmad Khan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Defense Affairs, Malik Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that Parliament was a supreme institution of Pakistan. All the decisions of public interest should be taken at the forum of the Parliament, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Defense Affairs, Malik Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that Parliament was a supreme institution of Pakistan. All the decisions of public interest should be taken at the forum of the Parliament, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said, Supreme Court is also an important institution of this country. The parliament is responsible to make legislation, he said.

Commenting on the elections in Punjab, he said the same law should be applied in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and the elections must be conducted in 90-days after dissolving assemblies by PTI. "Law is equal for everyone," he said adding that the judiciary should take notice against KPK for not holding elections in 90 days. Organizing elections in Punjab only has no justification, he said.

In reply to a question about suo moto, he said that the Supreme Court should take suo moto against the KPK for not conducting elections.

To a question about the judiciary's previous judgments against leaders Pakistan Muslim League-N, Malik Ahmad Khan said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif government had faced tough time due to the judgments made by Saqib Nisar.

About the politics of Imran Khan, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader had been using the word "US conspiracy" for toppling his regime. He said there was no external powers or American conspiracy for ousting IK from powers. Imran Khan, he said was removed through no-confidence vote. He said that PTI leader had also used false statements against heads of national institutions. He said that PTI leaders were found involved in attacking the national institutions to gain personal interest.

All political tactics played by Imran have failed, he said. Imran Khan, he said has become failed leader by reason of weak policies and negative propaganda.

To a question about elections, he said elections should be held simultaneously in Pakistan. He said that the Election Commission could hold transparent elections after completion of the constitutional tenure of the National Assembly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Same Muslim TV All From Government

Recent Stories

South African Gov't to Consider Ruling Party's Cal ..

South African Gov't to Consider Ruling Party's Call to Withdraw From ICC - Presi ..

2 minutes ago
 Dollar up as Biden confirms re-election bid

Dollar up as Biden confirms re-election bid

4 seconds ago
 US Lawmaker to Introduce Bill Calling for Restorat ..

US Lawmaker to Introduce Bill Calling for Restoration of Ukraine's 1991 Borders ..

2 minutes ago
 Homegrown fried chicken chain replaces KFC in Russ ..

Homegrown fried chicken chain replaces KFC in Russia

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Take Into Account US Denial of Visas Whe ..

Russia to Take Into Account US Denial of Visas When Washington Asks for Help - L ..

2 minutes ago
 US Senators Urge Biden Administration to Sanction ..

US Senators Urge Biden Administration to Sanction PRC Cloud Computing Providers ..

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.