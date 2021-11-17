Parliament Takes Outstanding Decision On EVMs: President
Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 11:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said Parliament finally took an outstanding decision of passing legislation on electronic voting machines.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Outstanding decision by Parliament finally.
I have been a proponent for technology both for EVMs & Overseas Pakistanis voting. Controversy is partially because of fear of miscarriage. Now it is up to ECP to issue specifications at the earliest so that 2023 is a fair election."