Parliament Takes Outstanding Decision On EVMs: President

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 11:07 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said Parliament finally took an outstanding decision of passing legislation on electronic voting machines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said Parliament finally took an outstanding decision of passing legislation on electronic voting machines.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Outstanding decision by Parliament finally.

I have been a proponent for technology both for EVMs & Overseas Pakistanis voting. Controversy is partially because of fear of miscarriage. Now it is up to ECP to issue specifications at the earliest so that 2023 is a fair election."

