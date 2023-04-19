Parliament to complete its 3rd consecutive term due to 18th Amendment: Shazia Marri

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Wednesday said the Parliament was completing its third consecutive term after the promulgation of 18th Constitutional Amendment by the last Pakistan Peoples Party government on April 19, 2010.

It was a historical day when the former president Asif Ali Zardari had surrendered his powers to the Parliament to strengthen the democracy in the country, she said in a statement.

The minister said the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan also got their recognition during the PPP's regime. The former president had strengthened the provinces by giving them autonomy, she said, adding the Constitution (Eighteenth Amendment) Act, 2010 was a pact between the Federation and its units.

Empowering the Parliament would end outside interference in its domain, she added.