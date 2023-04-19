UrduPoint.com

Parliament To Complete Its 3rd Consecutive Term Due To 18th Amendment: Shazia Marri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Parliament to complete its 3rd consecutive term due to 18th Amendment: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Wednesday said the Parliament was completing its third consecutive term after the promulgation of 18th Constitutional Amendment by the last Pakistan Peoples Party government on April 19, 2010.

It was a historical day when the former president Asif Ali Zardari had surrendered his powers to the Parliament to strengthen the democracy in the country, she said in a statement.

The minister said the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan also got their recognition during the PPP's regime. The former president had strengthened the provinces by giving them autonomy, she said, adding the Constitution (Eighteenth Amendment) Act, 2010 was a pact between the Federation and its units.

Empowering the Parliament would end outside interference in its domain, she added.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parliament Democracy Gilgit Baltistan Pakistan Peoples Party April Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Com ..

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Comprehensive Guide to vivo's Com ..

1 hour ago
 Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

7 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

13 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.