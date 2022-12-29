Parliament to complete its constitutional term: Khurram Dastgir

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday said that parliament should complete its constitutional term and the elections should be held on time.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy�Khurram Dastgir�Khan on Thursday said that parliament should complete its constitutional term and the elections should be held on time.

Talking to a private media channel, the minister said that the PML-N believed in the constitutional transition of power.

Khurram Dastgir expressed hope that the elections would be held at their scheduled time and October 2023 would be the month of general elections.

Responding to the question of rising inflation in the country, the minister said that the Russia-Ukraine war led to an increase in prices of several commodities, including fertilizers, food products, and oil and gas.

The supply chain disruptions had increased the prices internationally which impacted Pakistan's market as well, he said.

Another reason that the minister drew attention to was the devastating floods that caused a lot of destruction.

At the same time, the minister was hopeful that people would start seeing improvement very soon. It was the government's top priority to extend maximum relief to the masses, he added.

The minister said that the economic policies of the previous government (PTI) had brought "Pakistan to the verge of default" but the coalition government took drastic measures to prevent the crisis.