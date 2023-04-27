Parliament to complete its constitutional term: Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood

Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood on Thursday categorically said that the parliament would complete its constitutional term adding that no one has the authority to dictate us and undermine the supremacy of the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood on Thursday categorically said that the parliament would complete its constitutional term adding that no one has the authority to dictate us and undermine the supremacy of the Parliament.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly he said," The whole parliament is standing behind Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and no one can dictate or undermine the authority of the parliament".

He said that the government should stick to its stance of holding polls across the country simultaneously and shun any pressure in this regard.

"We agree to the suggestion of the prime minister to hold talks, but we will not negotiate under pressure and we will reject it," the JUI-F leader observed.

He regretted that unfortunately, the demand of the political parties for constituting a full court had not been entertained.

Speaking in the House, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said any decision compromising the supremacy of the parliament would not be accepted at any cost. The decisions aimed at protecting someone would not be accepted, he added.

He said that majority of this august house has reposed full confidence in the leadership of the Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

While congratulating the Prime Minister for securing the vote of confidence, he said that decisions of the parliament would prevail in the country.

Balochistan National Party Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that issues of Balochistan should be solved on priority. He also congratulated prime minister Shehbaz Sharif for getting the vote of confidence from the parliament.

He urged the political parties to work for the supremacy of the parliament and constitution.

Many people had been displaced due to operation in northern and other areas of the country but they were not yet rehabilitated so far, he added.

Mian Javeed Latif said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would accept the general election 2023 only if its leadership was given a level playing field in the political process.

He said that no political party wanted to delay elections, but a level playing field should be given to all political forces before holding general elections in the current year 2023. The PML-N leadership had always accepted the court decisions and never indulged in politics of agitation, he added.

He said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had faced disqualification and judicial trials despite being innocent, but it was time to ensure justice for him, who had served the country as the prime minister thrice and contributed to the development and progress of the country.

Javed Latif said that talks could be held amongst the genuine political parties but not with the person who was responsible for anarchy and stoking moral decline in the society.

PTI chairman Imran Khan was granted bail while sitting at home, while the PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who made the country a nuclear power and gave gift of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) besides eliminating terrorism, was forced to live in exile.

He said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had been banned from politics for ten years which was totally injustice. In the past, he had been exiled forcefully from Pakistan by Gen. Musharraf, he added.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 11.00 am.