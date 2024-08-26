Parliament to complete its term: Rana Sana

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was ready for dialogue, as it has always been

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was ready for dialogue, as it has always been.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N repeatedly initiated dialogues for the country's betterment and strengthening democracy.

He said that PML-N had proposed a charter of the economy as a solution to pull the nation out of the economic crisis that worsened during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) regime.

Answering a question, he dismissed the notion of forming a national government, stating that the Parliament and National Assembly were in place, and will complete its constitutional term.

In response to a question, he said all institutions must work within their constitutional limits for the betterment of Pakistan.