Parliament To Complete Its Term: Rana Sana
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was ready for dialogue, as it has always been
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was ready for dialogue, as it has always been.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N repeatedly initiated dialogues for the country's betterment and strengthening democracy.
He said that PML-N had proposed a charter of the economy as a solution to pull the nation out of the economic crisis that worsened during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) regime.
Answering a question, he dismissed the notion of forming a national government, stating that the Parliament and National Assembly were in place, and will complete its constitutional term.
In response to a question, he said all institutions must work within their constitutional limits for the betterment of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security6 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP7 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain7 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism7 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta7 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister7 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana7 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented7 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..7 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition8 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan8 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool8 hours ago