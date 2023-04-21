Parliament to decide date of next elections: Kundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that Parliament would decide the date of the next elections in the country.

Parliament is a supreme institution of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We are sitting in the parliament for resolving the issues of the public, he added.

The public representatives would have discussions regarding national affairs at the parliamentary forum, he said.

He said that there is a need to bring improvement in the judicial system for speedy justice. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had given the Constitution to the country but we cannot forget the judicial murder of our leader.

He said all the institutions should work under their constitutional domain.