Parliament To Discuss Imran's Conspiracy Hatched To Defame State Institutions: Rana Sanaullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said Parliament would hold discussion on the conspiracy hatched by Imran Khan to defame national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said Parliament would hold discussion on the conspiracy hatched by Imran Khan to defame national institutions.

The Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman had developed a narrative to malign institutions for personal interests, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The minister said, "Imran's narrative and conspiracy plan have been exposed before nation." An inquiry committee would be made to check Imran's audio-video tap propaganda, he said adding that after thorough investigation, a report would be submitted to Parliament for debate.

The action, he said, would be taken against the PTI leadership after the decision of Parliament.

In reply to a question about the recent audio-leak issue, he said, a committee had been constituted to probe the matter, whereas comprehensive exercise would be undertaken to control such activity in future.

To another question about the arrest warrants for Imran Khan, he said the PTI chief would be arrested if he continued the practice of avoiding court hearings.

