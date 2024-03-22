Parliament-to-parliament contacts vital for regional prosperity, economic development: Ayaz Sadiq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday said that Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) enjoy cordial ties based upon shared religious and cultural values.

He said that parliament-to-parliament contacts are vital for regional prosperity and economic development.

He added,"UAE has always supported Pakistan in difficult times and Pakistan values its tie with UAE."He expressed these views during his meeting with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Mr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Alzaabi who called on him in Parliament House, said a news release.

While talking about the significance of enhanced bilateral ties between the two countries, he emphasized the need to revive the Parliamentary Friendship group.

He also extended an invitation to the Speaker Parliament of UAE to visit the Parliament of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has vast opportunities for investment and trade.

He added, "Pakistan is bestowed with a skilled labour force which can play a significant role in the development of UAE".

He also appreciated the support and facilities provided by the UAE government to the Pakistani diaspora in UAE. He said that the Pakistani diaspora in UAE has a substantive role in bringing both Nations closer.

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Mr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Alzaabi extended warm felicitations to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on his successful election as Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan.

He expressed hope that parliament-to-parliament contacts between UAE and Pakistan would further improve ties between both nations. He also said that the UAE is committed to facilitating Pakistani workers in UAE and values the services offered by the Pakistani diaspora in UAE.