Parliament-to-Parliament Contacts Vital For Regional Prosperity: NA Speaker
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Saturday, said that the ties between Pakistan and Türkiye are based on shared values of religion and culture.
During a meeting with the Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, Ayaz Sadiq underscored the importance of reviving parliament-to-parliament contacts for regional prosperity and development, said a news release.
Highlighting his initiative of the first Speaker's Conference in 2017, he said that the parliaments of both nations have vast opportunities for collaboration under the auspices of multiple parliamentary forums.
Ayaz Sadiq also extended an invitation to the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament to visit Pakistan.
Furthermore, the Speaker informed the ambassador that Pakistan offers vast opportunities in trade and business. "Pakistan is blessed with a diverse natural landscape, making it a wonderful tourist destination similar to Türkiye," he added.
Dr. Mehmet Pacaci congratulated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on his successful election as Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan.
He emphasized that Türkiye always values its ties with Pakistan, as the people of both nations have been intertwined for centuries.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews progress of anti-encroachments, cleanliness drive launched in Quetta7 minutes ago
-
57 drug peddlers held7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day; a bright chapter of freedom movement: Mohsin Naqvi7 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string12 minutes ago
-
Nationalist party workers join national mainstream on Pakistan Day17 minutes ago
-
Arora emphasizes renewed commitment on Pakistan Day37 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of DI Khan attack martyred offered at Kohat47 minutes ago
-
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan award1 hour ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held, 3kg hashish recovered2 hours ago
-
Pakistan day ceremony held at DC office2 hours ago
-
Posters resurface in IIOJK with greeting messages on Pakistan Day2 hours ago
-
29 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding2 hours ago