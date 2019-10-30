Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan Wednesday recommended the Parliament to redefine the word terrorism in line with international perspectives keeping in view violent activities aimed at achieving political, ideological or religious objectives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan Wednesday recommended the Parliament to redefine the word terrorism in line with international perspectives keeping in view violent activities aimed at achieving political, ideological or religious objectives.

The seven-member larger bench, presided by the CJP on April 2, reserved a verdict on the issue.

The 59-page judgment authored by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa stated that the court may observe that the definition of terrorism contained in section 6 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 as it stands at present is too wide and the same includes so many actions, designs and purposes which have no nexus with the generally recognized concept of what terrorism is.

"Apart from that including some other heinous offences in the Preamble and the Third schedule to that Act for trial of such offences by an Anti-Terrorism Court when such other offences do not qualify to be included in the definition of terrorism puts an extra and unnecessary burden on such courts and causes delay in trial of actual cases of terrorism," says the verdict.

"It is, therefore, recommended that the Parliament may consider substituting the present definition of 'terrorism' by a more succinct definition bringing it in line with the international perspectives of that offence and focusing on violent activities aimed at achieving political, ideological or religious objectives," the judgment added.

"We further recommend that the Parliament may also consider suitably amending the Preamble to the Act and removing all those offences from the Third Schedule to the Act which offences have no nexus with the offence of terrorism," it added.