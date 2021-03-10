Parliament to remain supreme ultimately; unity only way to proceed: Senators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The outgoing Senators of the Upper House on Wednesday made farewell speeches and urged for unity to counter various challenges being confronted by the country and said Parliament would ultimately remain supreme.

Speaking in the Senate, the lawmakers who would be completing their tenures on Thursday, March 11 spoke for the last time in the house.

The outgoing Senator, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi thanked his party for reposing trust in him and said that he always fought the case of Balochistan. "I took up various issues of Balochistan's people and other parts of the country in the house." He also thanked other senators for their cooperation during his tenure in the house.

He was of the view that Senate of Pakistan should be given more powers.

Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini while sharing his six years experience in the Senate said the members of all the political parties tolerated each others' point of view with open heart. "We need to learn from our mistakes and these should not be repeated again," he added.

He said that smaller provinces should be given their constitutional rights.

He urged authorities of various institutions to respect each other rights.

He said that Parliament would ultimately remain supreme in the country because it was only option to proceed ahead.

Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar thanked his party for nominating him as a senator for six years. He also thanked his party workers. He appreciated the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani for extending support to the Senators for highlighting Balochistan issue.

He said that he had always fought against the dictatorship and for restoration of democracy in the country. He said that equal rights should be given to every citizen of the country. Senate of Pakistan should be given powers like National Assembly, he added. "I always work for the strengthening of democracy and parliament" he added.

Khushbakht Shujaat thanked her party for giving a chance to her to highlight issues of people of Karachi in the Senate. She said that all political parties should work jointly for strengthening democracy and Parliament.

The outgoing senator said that continuity of democracy was in the best interest of the country.

She said , she tried to serve with best of capabilities. She requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to focus on education sector.

She also appreciated Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani for conducting the proceedings of house in a cordial atmosphere.

Senator Seemee Ezdi taking part in the debate said that it was grat time for her in Senate and learned lot from the House.

She also thanked to all staff of the Upper House and said that all staff was cooperative and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has run the house very smoothly.

Senator Nouman Wazir said Iam thankful to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) who sent me in the senate and I have delivered as per expectations of my Party.

Speaking in the Senate, he said the governmnet is taking tangible steps to overcome the energy crises in the country. He said electricity theft is major reason in load-shedding. He said I always will be available for my Party and my colleagues.

Senator Lft. Gen (Rtd) Abdul Qayume thanked the PMLN for expreesing confidence on him adding that Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani role was very friendly and neutral.

He said all staff of Senate and my committee was very committed and cooperative with me. He suggested that offices should be provided to all Senators for research and there should be proper dressing for Upper House.

He said the conduct of the Chairman Senate and all other members was very decent during my tenure. He suggested that attendance in the Standing committees should be improved.