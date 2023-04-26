UrduPoint.com

Parliament To Take A Decision On Election Funding: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Parliament to take a decision on election funding: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the Parliament would take a decision regarding the funding for elections as the forum had already taken legal and constitutional steps to address the pervading challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the Parliament would take a decision regarding the funding for elections as the forum had already taken legal and constitutional steps to address the pervading challenges.

The prime minister, addressing a meeting with the heads of the coalition parties, said in the recent past, the meetings were held to discuss the challenges and the remedial measures, and the National Assembly and a joint session of the Parliament also took legal and constitutional steps in that regard.

He said as the apex court had sought a reply on the funding for elections, the government would again put the matter before the Parliament.

It was the government's political and moral obligation to respect the Parliament's decision, he added.

As far as the talks for evolving a consensus on a single election date were concerned, he said there was an "overwhelming" opinion among the coalition parties that the doors to dialogue should remain open.

And there was also an opinion that a parliamentary committee might play a role in that regard as the government desired to evolve a consensus on the election date and did not want to impede the process just to satisfy its ego, he added.

PM Shehbaz said despite the Parliament's decision not to accept the three-member bench, the Supreme Court wanted to move forward with the same bench.

However, the coalition parties were unanimous that they would accept the 4-3 verdict of the apex court bench and not 2-3.

The Supreme Court, he said, should not be given the right to arbitrate as it was there to only give verdicts as per law and the Constitution.

He said the coalition parties were unanimous that the elections would be held in October or November after the incumbent government completed its term on August 13.

"The Parliament completes its term on August 13 and if 90 days are added to that then the date should be in November or October," he added.

The prime minister said instead of suggesting solutions, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership tried to exploit the country's challenging situation and also asked its provincial finance ministers to turn down the International Monetary Fund's conditions to impede the agreement.

Moreover, the party also tried to create chaos and division within the society, he added. Even the armed forces and their leadership were not spared as some PTI agents from abroad were playing a negative role in that regard.

He said alleging a US conspiracy behind his ouster, the PTI leader undermined Pakistan's foreign relations. But he later took a U-turn saying that the plot was not finalized in the United States, but rather designed in Pakistan, the prime minister added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Same United States August October November Moral From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Discover Europe summit to explore GCC travel marke ..

Discover Europe summit to explore GCC travel market

2 minutes ago
 EPA holds annual meeting to elect board members, d ..

EPA holds annual meeting to elect board members, discuss vision

2 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan inaugurates GETEX Spr ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan inaugurates GETEX Spring 2023

2 minutes ago
 SP arrests 24 members with 120kg hashish

SP arrests 24 members with 120kg hashish

2 minutes ago
 Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situati ..

Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situation With Russian Fortum Assets ..

4 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in vario ..

NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in various accidents

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.