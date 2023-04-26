Parliament to take a decision on elections: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the Parliament would take a decision regarding the elections as the forum had already took legal and constitutional steps to address the pervading challenges.

The prime minister, addressing a meeting of the coalition parties, said in the recent past, the meetings were held to discuss the challenges and the remedial measures, and a joint session of the Parliament also took legal and constitutional steps in that regard.

It was the government's political and moral obligation to accept the Parliament's decision, he added.

As far as the talks for evolving a consensus on single election date were concerned, he said there was an "overwhelming" opinion among the coalition parties that the doors to dialogue should remain open.

And there was also an opinion that a parliamentary committee might play a role in that regard as the government desired to evolve a consensus on the election date and did not want to impede the process just to satisfy its ego, he added.

PM Shehbaz said despite the Parliament's decision not to accept the three-member bench, the Supreme Court wanted to move forward with the same bench.

However, the coalition parties were unanimous that they would accept the 4-3 verdict of the apex court bench and not 2-3.

The Supreme Court, he said, should not be given the right to arbitrate as it was there to only give verdicts as per law and the Constitution.

He said the coalition parties were unanimous that the elections would be held in October or November after the incumbent government completed its term on August 13.

The prime minister said instead of suggesting the solutions, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership tried to exploit the country's challenging situation and also asked its provincial finance ministers to turn down the International Monetary Fund's conditions to impede the agreement.

Moreover the party also tried to create a chaos and division within the society, he added. Even the armed forces and their leadership were not spared as some PTI agents from abroad were playing a negative role in that regard.