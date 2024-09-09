Open Menu

Parliament Vital, Civilized Forum For Highlighting Public Issues: Balochistan Minister For Finance, Mines And Minerals Mir Shoaib Noshirwani

Published September 09, 2024

Balochistan Minister for Finance, Mines and Minerals Mir Shoaib Noshirwani on Monday said that Parliament is the most important and civilized forum for highlighting public issues

He said that Sardar Akhtarjan Mengal is an important political leader of Balochistan and his resignation is not a good omen.

Talking to media here, he said that we should serve the people by giving the status of worship to politics in Pakistan, but by abandoning the process of parliamentary politics, instead of solving political problems would increase.

Sardar Akhtarjan Mengal should reconsider his resignation as he is an important stakeholder in the politics of Balochistan, we are a tribal province, where every tribal and political personality has a stake, he said.

The minister also condemned the inappropriate words of Chief Minister Amin Ali Gandapur in the meeting of Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He alleged that his words are an insult to those women who had voted for Gandapur in the elections saying that such people are destroying decency in politics.

