UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliament Was Mandatory To Be Summoned After Submission Of Its Requisition Request: Akram Khan Durrani

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:23 PM

Parliament was mandatory to be summoned after submission of its requisition request: Akram Khan Durrani

As per the law, Akram Khan Durrani said a session of the Parliament was mandatory to be summoned after submission of its requisition request, within a minimum period of seven-day and maximum 14 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :As per the law, Akram Khan Durrani said a session of the Parliament was mandatory to be summoned after submission of its requisition request, within a minimum period of seven-day and maximum 14 days.

As per the party position in 104-Member House placed on website of the Senate, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has 14 members, Balochistan Awami Party two, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan five, Balochistan National Party, Muslim League Functional and Awami National Party one each, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan two, Jamiat Ulema e islam (F) four, National Party five, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz 16, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian 20, Pakhtun Milli Awami Party two and 30 independent members.

Sadiq Sanjrani, who is facing a no-confidence move, had won the Chairman Senate election on March 12, 2018 by securing 57 votes with the support of PPP and PTI, while his opponent Raja Zafarul Haq of PML-N had secured 46 votes, out of total 103 polled votes. Ishaq Dar did not take oath after being elected as Senator, so he was not among the voters who cast vote for the Senate Chairman last year.

Out of 30 independent Senators, around 14 belong to the PML-N as they had contested the election as independent candidates after Election Commission of Pakistan rejected their nomination papers signed by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, whom the apex court had removed from the party-head position following the Panama Papers case judgment.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Ishaq Dar Panama Pakistan Peoples Party March 2018 Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Bollywood music composer misses Atif Aslam’s voi ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate newly sworn-in Greek PM

11 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Sharqi highlights key role of ‘Emira ..

11 minutes ago

Judge Arshad Malik met Nasir Butt in his office, p ..

25 minutes ago

UAE’s waste diversion goals can be achieved with ..

41 minutes ago

Australia slump to 10-2 against England in World C ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.