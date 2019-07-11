Parliament was mandatory to be summoned after submission of its requisition request: Akram Khan Durrani

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :As per the law, Akram Khan Durrani said a session of the Parliament was mandatory to be summoned after submission of its requisition request, within a minimum period of seven-day and maximum 14 days.

As per the party position in 104-Member House placed on website of the Senate, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has 14 members, Balochistan Awami Party two, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan five, Balochistan National Party, Muslim League Functional and Awami National Party one each, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan two, Jamiat Ulema e islam (F) four, National Party five, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz 16, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian 20, Pakhtun Milli Awami Party two and 30 independent members.

Sadiq Sanjrani, who is facing a no-confidence move, had won the Chairman Senate election on March 12, 2018 by securing 57 votes with the support of PPP and PTI, while his opponent Raja Zafarul Haq of PML-N had secured 46 votes, out of total 103 polled votes. Ishaq Dar did not take oath after being elected as Senator, so he was not among the voters who cast vote for the Senate Chairman last year.

Out of 30 independent Senators, around 14 belong to the PML-N as they had contested the election as independent candidates after Election Commission of Pakistan rejected their nomination papers signed by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, whom the apex court had removed from the party-head position following the Panama Papers case judgment.