Parliament Will Elect New PAC Chairman Today

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 03:07 PM

Parliament will elect new PAC chairman today

Parliament will elect their new chairman of Public Account Committee (PAC) today.According to media reports, secretary of National Assembly (NA) will monitor the election process

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Parliament will elect their new chairman of Public Account Committee (PAC) today.According to media reports, secretary of National Assembly (NA) will monitor the election process.According to NA secretariat sources that new chairman election will be elected due to the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif resignation as PAC chairman .Rana Tanveer Hussain has been nominated for new PAC chairman from PML-N.

