ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Monday that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Cheif Imran Khan intended to force and intimidate Parliament in order to hold elections, it will not come to pass.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that it was a fallacy on Imran Khan's part to assume that he can have his way and accomplish whatever he desired.

The minister reiterated that the government would not engage in any dealings tainted by Imran Khan's dishonesty and obstinacy.

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan has employed various tactics, but they have proven futile. Imran Khan himself know he was uttering falsehood, and he fabricated baseless and entirely fictitious narratives, he asserted.

"He tells lies ten times every morning upon waking up.

What course of action should be taken against this?" "If concrete evidence emerges, we shall certainly take appropriate action", responded to a question regarding life threats to PTI chief, adding that there was no need for anyone to resort to harming Imran Khan, and false FIRs will not be filed against anyone just merely based on a false acquisition of Imran Khan.

On a question regarding elections, he clarified that general elections will be held when the assemblies will complete their term. PML-N have strong candidates in every constituency in Punjab, and they were confident of securing a resounding majority in Punjab.

Negotiations are currently underway with PTI, and there were individuals in PTI's camp striving to steer things in a positive direction, he added.