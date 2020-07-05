UrduPoint.com
Parliament Working To Resolve Issues Of Farmers: Speaker NA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Parliament working to resolve issues of farmers: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said the Parliament was cognizant of the importance of agriculture for the economy of the country.

He also remarked that issues faced by farmers and agriculturalists had been the special focus of the special parliamentary committee on agriculture. He said, 'farmers and agriculturalist issues need consistent attention of the Parliament and parliamentarians.' He expressed these views while chairing the meeting with agriculturists and farmers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Parliament House.

The Speaker remarked that he was in Parliament due to farmers of his constituency and realized the gravity of the issues faced by farmers.

He said that a special task force on agriculture would be formulated as special committee on agriculture had made twelve point memorandum for approval of the Prime Minister.

He mentioned that it was on committee notice that Taftan border was opened within 24 hours for mango export.

He also remarked that special concessions for mango exporters were also implemented by PIA.

He mentioned the socio-economic importance of CPEC and of peace in Afghanistan.

He resolved that he would continue to support farmers in his capacity.

Shandana Gulzar, member National Assembly appreciated NA Speaker for his efforts especially for concentrating on the issues faced by farmers.

She also remarked that this government was farmer friendly and keenly desired to resolve all issues related with agriculture.

While representatives of farmers thanked the Speaker for effectively voicing their efforts.

