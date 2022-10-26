Parliamentarian discuss new tehsils proposals with Chief Minister Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The members of National Assembly and Punjab Assembly from Faisalabad division held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed proposals for carving out new tehsils.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that all-out measures were being taken to provide relief to the common man in a short span of time.

The chief minister ordered for taking steps for giving ownership rights to slum-dwellers and asked WASA Faisalabad to improve its performance and redress public grievances without any delay. The sanitation situation in Faisalabad and other cities should be improved, he stressed and added that availability of funds would be ensured to complete ongoing schemes of the Faisalabad division.

The CM said that Haseeb Shaheed Hospital, General Hospital Samanabad and other health schemes would be completed soon along with the completion of repair and maintenance of link roads in the division. The shortage of doctors at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and Children's Hospital would also be filled, he added. He said priority would be given to water filtration plant schemes.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, parliamentarians, PTI leaders and others attended the meeting. Administrative secretaries, Lahore commissioner, deputy commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs) and others were also present.