Parliamentarian lauds DHQ Hospital performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Mansoor Afsar has appreciated the professionalism and health services rendered by DHQ Hospitals.

During his visit to the hospital, Mansoor visited various wards and examined the healthcare services being provided to the patients.

He also met with few patients and inquired from them about the issues, if any they were facing,and directed the hospital management for immediate redressal.

MPA Mansoor highlighted that the results of historic health reforms being brought by the CM Maryam Nawaz are being reached at the root level.

"The benefits of the exemplary health reforms are now reaching to the common man in the government hospitals", he said.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the hospital, Dr. Ikramullah Khan briefed the MP about the performance of the hospital, which was commended by him.