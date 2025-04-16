Parliamentarian Lauds DHQ Hospital Performance
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Mansoor Afsar has appreciated the professionalism and health services rendered by DHQ Hospitals.
During his visit to the hospital, Mansoor visited various wards and examined the healthcare services being provided to the patients.
He also met with few patients and inquired from them about the issues, if any they were facing,and directed the hospital management for immediate redressal.
MPA Mansoor highlighted that the results of historic health reforms being brought by the CM Maryam Nawaz are being reached at the root level.
"The benefits of the exemplary health reforms are now reaching to the common man in the government hospitals", he said.
Earlier, upon his arrival at the hospital, Dr. Ikramullah Khan briefed the MP about the performance of the hospital, which was commended by him.
Recent Stories
MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..
Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow
CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’
Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Saifullah visits GDA Pak-China Frienship Hospital7 minutes ago
-
UK-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group holds high-level meeting7 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur cracks down on overpricing7 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarian lauds DHQ Hospital performance7 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of 4 laborers in Multan7 minutes ago
-
PTA, ITU discuss telecom progress, future goals for digital growth, connectivity7 minutes ago
-
SC refuses to issue special order for meeting with Chairman PTI7 minutes ago
-
'Recent Advances in Mathematics (CORAM 2025)' moot kicks off17 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of legendary comedian Babu Baral observed17 minutes ago
-
ICT admin crack down on bridge encroachments, arrest 517 minutes ago
-
WSSP staff demands payment of deputation allowance17 minutes ago
-
Legal action to be taken against those deducting funds from BISP; DIG Larkana26 minutes ago