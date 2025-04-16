Open Menu

Parliamentarian Lauds DHQ Hospital Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Parliamentarian lauds DHQ Hospital performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Mansoor Afsar has appreciated the professionalism and health services rendered by DHQ Hospitals.

During his visit to the hospital, Mansoor visited various wards and examined the healthcare services being provided to the patients.

He also met with few patients and inquired from them about the issues, if any they were facing,and directed the hospital management for immediate redressal.

MPA Mansoor highlighted that the results of historic health reforms being brought by the CM Maryam Nawaz are being reached at the root level.

"The benefits of the exemplary health reforms are now reaching to the common man in the government hospitals", he said.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the hospital, Dr. Ikramullah Khan briefed the MP about the performance of the hospital, which was commended by him.

Recent Stories

MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision ado ..

MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..

2 minutes ago
 Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conferen ..

Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman ..

CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’

17 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

17 minutes ago
 Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: ..

Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD

31 minutes ago
 DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London r ..

DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow

32 minutes ago
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

32 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms ..

Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support

47 minutes ago
 SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projec ..

SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 ..

Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellenc ..

Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Ju ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan