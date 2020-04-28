Parliamentarian to play their part to help poor during coronavirus lockdown : Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday urged parliamentarians to play an active role in providing relief to the people, especially to weaker segments, in wake of COVID-19.

The politicians, people of the country and the government have responsibility to take measures to prevent corona spread, he said while talking to Radio Pakistan.

He explained that the Prime Minister of Pakistan is on his toes since the COVID-19 issue has risen, adding, PM clearly directed the cabinet members and parliamentarians to be with their people, provide assistance in Rashan distribution and Ehsaas program package.

Ali said It is also clear direction to parliamentarians by Prime Minister to give the people the feeling that they are fundamental responsibility of the government and the government is trying its level best to provide relief to them.

The President is also actively playing its part in fight against Coronavirus, he added.

President Dr. Arif Alvi is a mature politicians and aware of ins and outs of politics, he mentioned.

He said the government have been utilizing all available resources to ensure the availability of Personal Protective Equipment including N-95 masks and ventilators.