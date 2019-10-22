Parliamentarian urged to launch awareness drive against polythene bags

The legislators and lawmakers on Tuesday urged to play their imperative role in curbing use of polythene bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The legislators and lawmakers on Tuesday urged to play their imperative role in curbing use of polythene bags.

An event regarding elimination of polythene bags held here by UNDP under the chairmanship of Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was attended by Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Advisor to CM for education Ziaullah Bangash and MPAs.

On the occasion,Speaker Mushataq Ghani said that KP was facing problem of shopping bags, which polluted the environment. He said the provincial government on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan started billion Tree Project to improve the environment related issues and the project was successfully underway.

He said that the KP province was among the parts of the globe where environmental pollution has been overcome. He said that the provincial assembly has passed a bill to ban use a polythene bags adding MPAs should launch an awareness campaign against use of polythene bags to sensitize people about its negative aspects besides protecting environment from further degradation.