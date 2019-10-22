UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentarian Urged To Launch Awareness Drive Against Polythene Bags

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:10 PM

Parliamentarian urged to launch awareness drive against polythene bags

The legislators and lawmakers on Tuesday urged to play their imperative role in curbing use of polythene bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The legislators and lawmakers on Tuesday urged to play their imperative role in curbing use of polythene bags.

An event regarding elimination of polythene bags held here by UNDP under the chairmanship of Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was attended by Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Advisor to CM for education Ziaullah Bangash and MPAs.

On the occasion,Speaker Mushataq Ghani said that KP was facing problem of shopping bags, which polluted the environment. He said the provincial government on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan started billion Tree Project to improve the environment related issues and the project was successfully underway.

He said that the KP province was among the parts of the globe where environmental pollution has been overcome. He said that the provincial assembly has passed a bill to ban use a polythene bags adding MPAs should launch an awareness campaign against use of polythene bags to sensitize people about its negative aspects besides protecting environment from further degradation.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Provincial Assembly Undp Event From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan breaks silence about her relationshi ..

9 minutes ago

Zardari, Talpur's judicial remand extended for 12- ..

3 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) gears up ant ..

25 seconds ago

Govt provided full cost of sugarcane to farmers: R ..

26 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Accuses Turkey of ..

28 seconds ago

House gutted in Faisalabad

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.