Parliamentarian Women Laud Development Work In IMCG F/11-3
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A delegation comprising of parliamentarians Madam Asia Ishaque and Madam Rana Ansar on Tuesday visited IMCG F-11/3 and expressed their delight and satisfaction upon witnessing the developmental work in public schools.
During their visit, the parliamentarians commended the role of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE PT) in driving positive change in the education sector.
They also appreciated the initiatives taken by Federal Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, which have contributed significantly to the improvement of public schools.
The delegation was accompanied by Miss Faiza Fatima AD academic who shared valuable insights and perspectives on the educational initiatives.
This visit underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the quality of education in public schools, and the progress made so far is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Ministry and its partners.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi8 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall9 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..9 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station9 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais10 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games10 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission10 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city10 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents10 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'10 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert11 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam11 hours ago