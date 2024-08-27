Open Menu

Parliamentarian Women Laud Development Work In IMCG F/11-3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A delegation comprising of parliamentarians Madam Asia Ishaque and Madam Rana Ansar on Tuesday visited IMCG F-11/3 and expressed their delight and satisfaction upon witnessing the developmental work in public schools.

During their visit, the parliamentarians commended the role of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE PT) in driving positive change in the education sector.

They also appreciated the initiatives taken by Federal Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, which have contributed significantly to the improvement of public schools.

The delegation was accompanied by Miss Faiza Fatima AD academic who shared valuable insights and perspectives on the educational initiatives.

This visit underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the quality of education in public schools, and the progress made so far is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Ministry and its partners.

