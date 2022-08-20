UrduPoint.com

Parliamentarians Acknowledge Police Efforts To Prevent Crimes

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2022 | 09:42 PM

A parliamentarian delegation comprising of members of the provincial assembly members on Saturday visited the Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters and reviewed security arrangements in the district and commended the efforts of the Rawalpindi Police to control the crime rate

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari briefed the delegation about the security arrangements and steps taken to ensure law and order, informed the Rawalpindi Police spokesman.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar, Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mengal, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq welcomed the distinguished members.

The delegation was comprising on Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Provincial Minister Cooperative Muhammad Basharat Raja, Coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab Haji Amjad Mehmood, Member National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kayani, Member Provincial Assembly Rashid Hafeez, Member Provincial Assembly Javed Kausar, Member Provincial Assembly Sajid Mehmood, Member Provincial Assembly Omar Tanveer Butt.

RPO Imran Ahmar said the honorable members about the measures taken by the Rawalpindi Police to prevent crime and establish peace and order, timely redressal of citizens' complaints and effective public service delivery.

The members of the delegation on the occasion said that the welfare projects of the citizens and the police force using latest technology by the Rawalpindi Police are commendable to prevent crimes.

