Parliamentarians Announce To Donate One-month Salary For Flood Affectees: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Parliamentarians announce to donate one-month salary for flood affectees: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the members of Parliament, responding to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's call for assistance to flood affected people had announced to give one-month salary in the flood relief fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the members of Parliament, responding to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's call for assistance to flood affected people had announced to give one-month salary in the flood relief fund .

She, in a tweet, said the parliamentarians had expressed their solidarity with the flood victims by donating one-month salary and would continue to help the government in carrying out relief and rehabilitation activities.

