Parliamentarians Asked To Submit Asset Details By Dec 31

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Parliamentarians asked to submit asset details by Dec 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday reminded parliamentarians and members of provincial assemblies to submit their annual statements of assets and liabilities, for the fiscal year 2021-22 ending on June 30, by December 31 to avoid suspension of coveted membership.

Senators and members of the national and provincial assemblies have also been asked to submit yearly wealth statements of their spouses and dependent children as on the preceding day of June 30 on form-B for the financial years 2021-2022 being a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The ECP will issue the list of those who fail to submit the statements on January 1. Their membership will be suspended on January 16.

After that, these parliamentarians will not be able to participate in parliament sessions and the legislation process.

The commission will be taken against those who submit wrong information about their assets. He may, within 120 days from the date of submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice.

The prescribed form along with instructions / guidelines prepared in this regard can be obtained free of cost from the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad, offices of Provincial Election Commissioners in each Province, Senate Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat and Secretariats of Provincial Assemblies. Moreover, Form-B can also be downloaded from the ECP's Website i.e. www.ecp.gov.pk.

