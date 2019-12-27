UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentarians Asked To Submit Assets' Details By Dec 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:15 PM

Parliamentarians asked to submit assets' details by Dec 31

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday asked the parliamentarians and members of the provincial assemblies to submit statements of assets and liabilities for financial year 2018-19 by December 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday asked the parliamentarians and members of the provincial assemblies to submit statements of assets and liabilities for financial year 2018-19 by December 31.

According to an official of ECP, the commission, on the first day of January each year will publish the Names of members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

He said that the submission of yearly statements of assets and liabilities including their spouse and dependent children as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form-B is a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017.

He said that under this section, every member of an Assembly and Senate will submit to the commission, on or before December 31st each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.

He said that by an order the commission will suspend the membership of a member of an Assembly and Senate on sixteenth of January, who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such member will cease to function till he files the statement of assets and liabilities.

He said that where a member submits the statement of assets and liabilities under this section which is found to be false in material particulars, he may, within one hundred and twenty days from the date submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice.

He said that the prescribed form along with instructions and guidelines prepared in this regard can be obtained free of cost from the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad, offices of Provincial Election Commissioners in each Province, Senate Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat and Secretariats of Provincial Assemblies. The form can also be downloaded from the ECP's Website www.ecp.gov.pk.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Election Commission Of Pakistan January May June December 2017 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pishtakhara, Peshawar City given status of Sub-Div ..

1 minute ago

PHA DG visits Nasser Bagh

1 minute ago

Chief Minister promises resources for Khanewal upl ..

1 minute ago

Senate body reviews NAB, FIA's powers under Anti-m ..

1 minute ago

Young Generation is future of Pakistan: Hammad Azh ..

8 minutes ago

LPG price flies high as chilling cold wave increas ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.