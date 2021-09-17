UrduPoint.com

Parliamentarians Asked To Submit Statements Of Assets By Dec 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday asked all members of parliament and provincial assemblies to submit their statements of assets and liabilities including those of their spouses and dependents by December 31.

According to ECP, all parliamentarians have to submit to the commission by December 31 each year, yearly statements of assets and liabilities including similar details of their spouses and dependent children as on the preceding June 30 on Form B.

The Commission, on the first day of January each year will publish Names of members, who fail to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

The commission will on January 16 by an order suspend the membership of a member of an Assembly or Senate, who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities.

The ECP further said that any member submitting fake statement of assets and liabilities under this section in material particulars may be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice.

The ECP said that the prescribed form, along with instructions and guidelines prepared in this regard, can be obtained free of cost from the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad, offices of provincial election commissioners in each province, Senate Secretariat, National Assembly, and secretariats of provincial assemblies. Form can also be downloaded from the ECP's website www.ecp.gov.pk.

