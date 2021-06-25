UrduPoint.com
Parliamentarians Assure PANAH To Raise Voice For Increasing Tax On Tobacco

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Parliamentarians assure PANAH to raise voice for increasing tax on Tobacco

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The delegates of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Friday got assurance from various parliamentarians for their full support in raising voice to increase tax on tobacco products.

The delegation comprising PANAH's General Secretary and Director Operations Sana Ullah Ghumman, Vice President Ghulam Abbas and other members met various members of the Parliament including Uzma Riaz, Raja Pervez Asharaf, Amir Naveed Jiva, Mahmood Shah, Munawara Baloch and others in this regard, said a news release.

The delegation pointed out that the deadly diseases caused by tobacco use such as heart issues, cancer, brain damage and others have adverse effects on the body as well as an economic burden.

Sana Ullah Ghumman said certified research from around the world has shown that increasing tax on an item reduces its consumption.

"We will all become the voice of PANAH. It will be presented at every forum of the Parliament," the parliamentarians assured.

Ghumman thanked the Parliamentarians for their encouragement.

