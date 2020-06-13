Parliamentarians briefed about corona situation in Faisalabad

Members of the national and provincial assemblies were briefed about coronavirus situation and measures taken by the district administration to overcome the pandemic and provide treatment facilities to patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Members of the national and provincial assemblies were briefed about coronavirus situation and measures taken by the district administration to overcome the pandemic and provide treatment facilities to patients.

In this connection, a briefing session was arranged at the commissioner's office where Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhamamd Ali briefed the parliamentarians.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali said that although main focus was on preventive and precautionary measures against corona pandemic, yet a comprehensive strategy was also adopted for public welfare and regional development.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali gave a detailed briefing to the participants about situation of coronavirus, its preventive measures, implementation of SOPs during lockdown, targets of wheat procurement campaign and development programme.

On this occasion, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary and DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad also gave briefing regarding their departments.

Among the parliamentarians include Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Malik Umar Farooq, Chaudhry Latif Nazar, Mian Khayal Kastro, Adil Pervez Gujjar and Firdous Rai.

They appreciated efforts against coronavirus and said that they would continue their support regarding awareness against corona pandemic. More funds would be arranged from the Punjab government to complete mega projects and other pending schemes, they added.