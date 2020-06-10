Parliamentarians call for joint response to overcome COVID-19 pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentarians from around the world have called for collective and joint response to overcome pandemic and chalk out strategies aimed at bringing life to normalcy as the covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected all sectors.

A webinar was organized by Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) , UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network( SDSN) and Parliamentarians for Global Goals to connect parliamentarians from around the world with global experts in public health, economics and other fields, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The Pakistani side was represented by Senators Mian Raza Rabbani, Sherry Rehman Farooq H. Naek, Zeshan Khanzada, Faisal Javed, and Sana Jamali.

Arrangements were made at the Parliament House to enable the members of the Upper House to participate in the webinar. The webinar provided an opportunity to the parliamentarians to discuss best practices to suppress the epidemic and to restart the global economy in sustainable and inclusive manner guided by the UN SDGs and Paris Climate Change agreement.

Parliamentarians stressed the need for systemic control of the infection by testing and tracing.

They also called for strict implementation of the guidance and SOPs provided by health authorities specially observing social distancing, using face masks and improving personal hygiene.

The Pakistani side actively participated in the webinar. They termed the initiative important and underlined the need for continued engagement at regional and global levels to overcome the pandemic.

It was pointed out that developing world was faced with resource constraints and needed immediate intervention from the global forums in the form of medical equipments, medicines and other technical support to better deal with covid-19 and protect its population.

Parliamentarians from around the globe appreciated Pakistan's stance and called for collective approach to control the spread and restart economic activities at national, regional and global levels.