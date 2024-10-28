Open Menu

Parliamentarians Call For Strengthening PGA's Role In Global Peace, Justice

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Parliamentarians call for strengthening PGA's role in global peace, justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistani members of the Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) on Monday underlined the need to enhance the organization's role in addressing global challenges.

Talking to APP Barrister Aqeel Malik, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, and Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig underscored the importance of parliamentary representatives in promoting global peace and justice, noting that these efforts are now more crucial than ever.

At the PGA conference, hosted by Pakistan, participants discussed key global issues, including international law, climate change, and human rights. Both Pakistani and international delegates reaffirmed their commitment to leading efforts to address these pressing challenges.

Barrister Aqeel Malik, PGA member and Advisor on Law and Justice highlighted Pakistan's dedication to upholding the principles of global justice and human rights.

He called on the international community to eliminate double standards in dealing with conflicts like Palestine and Kashmir, stressing that Pakistan's struggle reflects its firm stance on promoting global justice while maintaining sovereignty and integrity.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, emphasized the significant role of Pakistani politicians in establishing global peace.

He pointed out that resolving conflicts such as Kashmir and Palestine is essential for achieving fair and lasting peace. He reiterated Pakistan's unparalleled sacrifices in promoting global peace and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to justice on the international stage.

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, a Pakistan People's Party leader and PGA member, echoed the need for international cooperation in tackling challenges like climate change.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to collaborate with the global community to address these issues and emphasized the country’s long-standing commitment to human rights and the rule of law.

He reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to advancing global peace, justice, and human rights, urging the international community to adhere to principles of equal justice and fairness.

Related Topics

Pakistan Palestine

Recent Stories

Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

21 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan